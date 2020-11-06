Texas Tech to offer free flu shots to students, COVID-19 testing to resume after Thanksgiving break

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the arrival of flu season and the upcoming conclusion of in-person classes, Texas Tech will be providing additional opportunities for students to receive free flu vaccinations and COVID-19 testing.
Texas Tech strongly encourages all students to get a flu vaccination before the Thanksgiving break.
The university will be providing a limited number of free flu vaccines (no insurance required) on a first-come, first-served basis to students the week of Nov. 16-20.
Students can receive this free flu vaccine on Monday, Nov. 16, Tuesday, Nov. 17, Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Student Wellness Center.
On Wednesday, Nov. 18, an outdoor clinic will be held at Urbanovksy Park from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Appointments or advanced registration are not required.
As plans are made to depart campus for the Thanksgiving holiday, the conclusion of in-person classes, or the end of the academic term, Texas Tech strongly encourages all students to take advantage of the free on-campus testing available at the Texas Tech Museum.
By testing within 72 hours of travel, students would have a reasonable understanding of their COVID-19 health status, and the risk of infecting family members and friends would be significantly reduced.
In order to accommodate additional testing and student travel schedules, the testing site will be open on Sunday, Nov. 22.
The testing site will be closed Nov. 26-29 for Thanksgiving and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 30.
Students who are ill should not travel.
If a student in university housing were to test positive prior to their planned travel home, the university will be able to accommodate the student for the duration of the required self-isolation period.
Accommodations for self-isolation, meal service, and wellness checks will remain in place over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Details regarding COVID-19 testing opportunities surrounding the return to campus for the spring semester will be shared at a later date.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.