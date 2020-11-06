U.S. Navy veteran and family receive keys to new mortgage-free home

In 2010, during the opening session of the Texas Association of Builder’s Sunbelt Builders Show, members of the West Texas Home Builders Association were so moved by the presentation given by Operation FINALLY HOME that they decided at that moment that they would build a home in Lubbock for a wounded veteran. The home was showcased as part of the 2011 Parade of Homes and had such an outpouring of support from the Lubbock community that the WTHBA started their own 501c3 charity called West Texas Hero Homes, Inc. The mission of this charity is to provide mortgage-free homes for our local wounded military veterans who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms. All donations given to West Texas Hero Homes stay right here in our own community. West Texas Hero Homes has no paid staff, so every dollar donated goes directly into building the next home. For more information, please visit Westtexasherohomes.org.