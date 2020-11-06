Watson appointed as new Plainview police chief

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Derrick Watson has been named the new police chief for the Plainview Police Department. He will begin on Dec. 1.
Before his appointment, Watson was police chief for Double Oak, which is northwest of Dallas. He also served in various positions with the Coppell and Dallas police departments, according to the City of Plainview.
Watson served in the U.S. Army 1st infantry division. He also received a bachelor’s of arts degree in history from the University of Montana and is a FBI National Academy graduate.
He also has two children.
The last police chief for Plainview was Ken Coughlin who retired in September.
“I am very excited to lead the Plainview Police Department,” Watson said. “Everyone is very friendly and the reputation of the Plainview PD is outstanding in law enforcement circles – it is an honor to be selected Chief.”
