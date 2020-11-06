Your Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The great weather continues for the South Plains as we move into the weekend.
It does look like ‘spring’ will continue through the weekend and into early next week.
That will provide us with sunshine, some gusty winds and above normal temperatures.
Saturday and Sunday you can expect temps between 70-75 degrees across the South Plains. Winds will be out of the south to southeast and will increase in speed tomorrow afternoon. However, the strongest winds will likely be on Sunday and Monday.
As for the winds, Saturday from the south to southeast at 10-20 in the morning increasing to the 15-25 mph range late afternoon. Sunday, winds start gusty and will be throughout the day with some possible gusts of 30 in the afternoon. That wind pattern will continue on Monday as two storms track across New Mexico.
While the storms produce snow and rain to our west, just clouds over the South Plains with some fog possible Sunday morning.
Monday will again be windy and still in the mid 70s.
