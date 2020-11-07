Arrington: ‘Unwise to accept any outcome before recounts are final’

Provided by Office of Rep. Jodey Arrington
WASHINGTON – Today, Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement:
“As much as the country would like to move on from this election, it would be unwise to accept any outcome before recounts are final and it has been examined by the courts and determined to be fair and accurate,” said Arrington.
"Anything less will only further divide our nation, disenfranchise millions of voters, cast doubt on the integrity of our elections, and discredit and debilitate whomever occupies the Oval Office.
“Peacefully and patiently letting this process run its course and then accepting any final legal outcome is both wise and patriotic.”