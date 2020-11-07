2 in custody after sheriff’s deputies chase stolen vehicle Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two suspects are in custody after Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies chased down a stolen vehicle on Saturday.
A deputy first saw the vehicle with no taillight in the 500 block of CR 7200. The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver did not stop.
The deputy followed the vehicle as it took the 50th Street exit off I-27 and turned its lights off to try and avoid pursuit.
The driver then crashed into another vehicle. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m.
17-year-old Jonathan Arredondo and a juvenile who was in the vehicle were both taken into custody.
Arredondo will face charges of evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
One person from the other vehicle was taken to UMC for treatment of minor injuries.
