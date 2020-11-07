Lubbock County Democratic Party calls for unity, healing after contentious election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Democratic Party Chair Gracie Gomez is calling for unity and healing as she works to grow the local party in years to come.
“It’s time for us to come together, and it’s time to heal this country,” Gracie said. “We are all Americans, and that is what seems to have been forgotten. The hate rhetoric didn’t work. The intimidation tactics didn’t work. The lies didn’t work.”
Gracie says she’s “very, very proud” of her party at the local, state and national levels.
“We activated many people who were not involved in politics,” she said. “We did it and we did it all as safely as possible. A lot of online outreach, a lot of telephone outreach. Our members are so proud, and I’m so proud of them. We’re very, very proud of our party members and proud of our candidates and in our president-elect and vice president-elect.”
Gracie said the attention on the national races energized voters at all levels.
“The interest generated by this election, and by what was at stake, it brought out a lot of people to become involved - to have a voice on behalf of decency,” she said.
“What counts is that America did work,” Gracie said. “America, all it has withstood throughout history did work. Our system of electing any politician, whether it’s a president or on a local level, it’s still intact. We just need to remember that people have made a statement, that it’s not okay to run a country in this manner.”
Gracie admits that they faced a lot of challenges.
“Just COVID in itself, limits of how much we can do out in the community and outreach that we normally would have had during a normal, COVID-free election year, but we’ve still got a lot of interest.”
Gracie is focused on the future now, looking to reach out and grow the party.
“My plan for our party is to grow it, to get more people involved, more people interested, reach out to the young people,” she said.
“It’s time to put this, what I consider dark period, behind us...the rhetoric and the divisiveness. It’s time to heal our country. I’m looking forward to working with the state parties on growing our local party and what we can do for our country,” Gracie said.
