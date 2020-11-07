Lubbock ISD Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

By KCBD Staff | November 7, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 5:52 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD Superintendent Kathy Rollo has tested positive for COVID-19.

She made this announcement on Saturday afternoon:

I am sad to report that this morning, I tested positive for COVID 19, so I will be included in the numbers reported on our Lubbock ISD dashboard at www.lubbockisd.org/covid19.

Currently, my symptoms are mild, and I will continue to work from home until I am cleared to come back to work in person. Please continue to remain vigilant in our safety protocols. Please continue to take care of yourself, your colleagues, and our students. I am so grateful for the work you do each and every day during this very challenging year.

Dr. Kathy Rollo

Superintendent, Lubbock ISD

