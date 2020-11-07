One killed in crash at FM 1585 and US 62/82

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported one person died in a crash at the intersection of FM 1585 and US 62/82, Saturday.
According to DPS, the driver, 27-year-old Miguel Hernandez Carillo of Plains, failed to stop at the stop sign at US 62, driving east on FM 1585.
The vehicle traveled across the lanes of US 62 and struck the front end on the embankment in the center median. The vehicle continued east across the eastbound lanes of US 62 and entered a side skid on the US 62 service road.
Carillo’s vehicle struck a utility pole before rolling and coming to final rest on its left side facing west.
Carillo was pronounced deceased at the scene, DPS reports.
