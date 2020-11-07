TCU leads Texas Tech 34-18 in 4th Q

FORT WORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech looking for its first road win of the season as they face TCU at Amon G. Carter stadium in Fort Worth.
What is happening? Tech just kicked a field goal on 2nd and 4 and Wolff missed pic.twitter.com/YeGRS1v2Xh— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Ezukanma drops an absolute bomb from Colombi. Could have put Tech in the red zone— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Pass is caught, Horned Frogs pick up the first down— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Incomplete pass for TCU now and they have a decision on their hands.— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
11:47 left in regulation. Buckle up Red Raider fans we could have another close finish here— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Now Erik Ezukanma is on the receiving end of a 57 yard TD pass from Colombi. Don't count out the Red Raiders just yet. They cut the lead to 9 after the two point conversion #WreckEm— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Things go from bad to worse, Texas Tech has their punt blocked and TCU takes over on Tech's 22 yard line— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Fourth quarter up next, Texas Tech trails 27-10— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Horned Frogs kick a field goal, they lead 20-10 with 3:45 remaining in the third quarter— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Thomas Legget gets in the back field and nearly comes away with a turnover.— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Another three and out for Texas Tech, and Derius Davis sets up TCU with great field position— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Another 3rd down and a chance for Tech to get off the field— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Columbi 60 yard TD pass to Polk! Tech within 17-10 in 3rd— Pete Christy (@pchristy11) November 7, 2020
They don’t, Quentin Johnston scores on the end around. TCU now leads 17-3 with 9:47 to go in the 3rd quarter— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
The Red Raiders trail TCU 10-3 at the half pic.twitter.com/NyMqlLetc7— Pete Christy (@pchristy11) November 7, 2020
Texas Tech makes their first field goal of the season. 10-3 TCU at the half— Pete Christy (@pchristy11) November 7, 2020
Another three and out for Texas Tech’s defense. 2:03 left on the clock in the first half for this Red Raiders offense to do something— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Another three and out for Tech. Not your typical explosive offense from neither of these teams in this one. But we still have another half. Maybe they’ll wake up then— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Xavier White hearing his name called in the run game today. He’s the high man in the backfield with 5 carries so far for 26 yards— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
After all that, the play is reversed and the ball stays with TCU. But because of the ball being tipped and touched dead, it will be placed on the 11 yard line— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
No! Instead Texas Tech gets the ball on the turnover. The play is under review, but this could be the momentum swing Tech needs. If the play stands, we’ll see if the Red Raiders can capitalize off of the defense’s play— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Refs debating the play, announcers seem to think it was a backwards pass. Which means it would be considered a fumble. But I believe TCU recovered the ball of that is the case— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Pass is incomplete on 4th and 2 and the Red Raiders turn it over on downs. Tech trails 10-0 with 5:57 remaining in the first half pic.twitter.com/8vwkIUUwSo— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Sarodorick is short, but Tech looks like they’re going for it— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Boy Colombi has been taking some hits today. I can’t imagine Yost is happy with this— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Tech trails 10-0 with 10:32 left in the second quarter— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Duggar goes in untouched. TCU scores the first touchdown of the game— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
All runs on this drive and TCU is knocking in the redzone. Can this defense force another field goal?— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Horned Frogs running with some steam right now. TCU moves the sticks on the ground— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Red Raiders 0/5 on third downs so far. Henry Colombi has been sacked 4 times already this game.— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Adam Beck sacks Max Duggan to force a third down. Tech defense again putting up a fight to keep the Red Raiders in the game #WreckEm— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
The offensive line is not having a good day, but the receiver down field haven't exactly been open for Colombi to find either. Tech's offense as a whole needs to wake up— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Tech's defense holds, Red Raiders back on offense— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
The Horned Frogs were all over that bubble screen. Red Raiders go three and out again— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
TCU strikes first, they nail a field goal. Red Raiders trail 3-0 with 9:48 to go in the first quarter— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
The pick stands Texas Tech ball pic.twitter.com/PkYZdxo8gR— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
Defense gets their hands on the ball and who else would it be? Zech McPhearson that's who! But it is under review #WreckEm— Ronald Clark KCBD (@JournalistClark) November 7, 2020
The Red Raiders preparing to face TCU pic.twitter.com/SKsvLaunTv— Pete Christy (@pchristy11) November 7, 2020
