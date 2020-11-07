Texas Tech falls to TCU on the road 34-18

FORT WORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech football is still looking for their first road win of the season, after the Red Raiders' 38-14 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams got off to a slow start offensively in what has become known as the West Texas Championship. The Red Raiders ended the first quarter with zero total yards of offense, while the Horned Frogs had just 36 yards. TCU scored the first points of the game at the 9:48 mark in the first quarter with a Griffin Kell 43-yard field goal.
Texas Tech battled back to have a better second quarter, but the offense as a whole never got into the rhythm, they’ve shown with Henry Colombi at quarterback. At halftime, Tech trailed 10-3, before both teams seemed to get their offenses going in the second half. Colombi connected with freshman receiver Ja’Lynn Polk on a 60-yard touchdown to cut TCU’s lead to seven. But the Horned Frogs Max Duggan responded with a 48-yard rushing touchdown to push the lead back to 17 heading into the fourth quarter. Then Colombi was able to find Erik Ezukanma on a 57-yard touchdown that cut the lead to nine after a two point conversion.
In the fourth quarter, still trailing by nine head coach Matt Wells made a questionable decision to kick a field goal with nearly three minute remaining in regulation. Kicker, Trey Wolff missed the 37-yard field goal, which was his second field goal attempt of the season. The Red Raiders had all three of their timeouts at the time of the decision and could have scored then attempted to make a stop and then go for the win.
Colombi was sacked five times in the game and was held to 234 yards through the air for two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 18 yards. While Duggan recorded 73 passing yards and one interception, but ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to help TCU win the Saddle trophy.
