Texas Tech falls to TCU on the road 34-18

Texas Tech battled back to have a better second quarter, but the offense as a whole never got into the rhythm, they’ve shown with Henry Colombi at quarterback. At halftime, Tech trailed 10-3, before both teams seemed to get their offenses going in the second half. Colombi connected with freshman receiver Ja’Lynn Polk on a 60-yard touchdown to cut TCU’s lead to seven. But the Horned Frogs Max Duggan responded with a 48-yard rushing touchdown to push the lead back to 17 heading into the fourth quarter. Then Colombi was able to find Erik Ezukanma on a 57-yard touchdown that cut the lead to nine after a two point conversion.