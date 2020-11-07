West Texas winds to return, warm temperatures will continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Those West Texas Winds will be making a return starting today. We’ve been kind of spoiled at times so far this Fall and not needing to deal with the winds too much. And, even in the grander scheme of things, what we’ll have the next few days isn’t anything special. Think of it as the winds letting us know they are still out there. Winds will be gusty today and tomorrow, so while sustained winds won’t be too bad, the gusts will get up there at times around 25-30mph. And Monday and Tuesday, the sustained winds will be higher as well.