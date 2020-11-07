West Texas winds to return, warm temperatures will continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Those West Texas Winds will be making a return starting today. We’ve been kind of spoiled at times so far this Fall and not needing to deal with the winds too much. And, even in the grander scheme of things, what we’ll have the next few days isn’t anything special. Think of it as the winds letting us know they are still out there. Winds will be gusty today and tomorrow, so while sustained winds won’t be too bad, the gusts will get up there at times around 25-30mph. And Monday and Tuesday, the sustained winds will be higher as well.
An upper level storm is responsible for this, and it’ll give Arizona and New Mexico some rain, maybe even as close as Roswell, but it’s going to leave us high and dry. It will lift out, and by the middle of the week, the next system will come across, and give locations east of us a chance at some rain. So basically, everyone in the region has a chance of rain the next 7 days, but us. Those storm systems will be close enough though that we’ll be keeping an eye on them incase their tracks change.
With all that said, temperatures won’t fluctuate too much the next few days, with 70s fairly common. Then we might have a day or two in the 50s late next week.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.