Police identify victim, suspect in fatal shooting at United Market Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police were called to the Market Street at 19th and Quaker just after 6 a.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired.
When police arrived on the scene, officers found 44-year-old Jason Halloway had been shot. He was taken to University Medical Center and pronounced deceased.
Based on the initial investigation, 34-year-old Robert Baker was waiting in the parking lot and shot Halloway as he exited the store. Baker fled the scene to the United Express gas station and shot at the building. Baker then fled in his vehicle and drove to Covenant Medical Center where he exited his vehicle and shot at it. No shots were fired inside the hospital and no one was injured.
An off-duty LPD officer working security at Covenant Medical Center arrested Baker.
Police say the suspect left the United Express and additional shots fired were reported outside of Covenant Medical Center. Police say no one was injured.
Officials with Covenant Medical Center say one of the Emergency Room entrances is closed right now.
Covenant Medical Center officials have released the following statement:
We are aware of the situation that unfolded outside Covenant Medical Center early this morning. Our patient care was not impacted, and all patients, caregivers, and visitors are safe. We appreciate the work of our law enforcement agencies and are cooperating with them as necessary.
Officials with the United Family released the following statement:
“The United Family is deeply concerned about events that unfolded outside our store at 19th and Quaker early this morning, and we express our sincere sympathy to those impacted. We are cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this apparent random act. The fuel station remains closed but the grocery store is open.”
The fuel station at the grocery store is closed, but the grocery store is open.
