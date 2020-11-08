Texas Tech junior linebacker arrested Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech junior linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle was in the Lubbock County Detention Center Sunday morning, charged with evading in a watercraft.
No details have been released about the incident, but Texas Tech Athletics issued this statement:
“We are aware of an incident that occurred earlier this morning involving a member of our football program. At this time, we are continuing to gather facts regarding the matter and will handle any discipline consistent with the Texas Tech student-athlete code of conduct.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.