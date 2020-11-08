West Texas winds and above normal temperatures expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Fall West Texas winds will stay active today, and as on schedule, a touch more than yesterday. In fact, those winds will stick around for much of the next few days. You didn’t think we’d get out of Fall without a few windy days, did you? Granted, days like these won’t be anything special compared to what we’re used to. And if your susceptible to problems related to a bit of dust blowing around, Monday will be the day you’ll need to watch out for.