Before and after tonight’s front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another seasonably warm afternoon today before a cold front by early tomorrow. Temperatures ahead of the front will soar to well-above average, then behind the front will fall to average. And the front may bring a rain shower or thunderstorm to the area.
The viewing area was generally fair and breezy overnight. A mostly cloudy sky, however, is expected from near sunrise through mid-morning with low temperatures mostly in the 50s.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny, somewhat windy, and warm. Much like yesterday. Lubbock will peak near 80 degrees. A southwesterly wind will range from about 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph possible.
A few showers and even a thunderstorm or two are possible late this evening into the early morning hours of Tuesday over the eastern viewing area. The chance of measurable rainfall is slim, but strong wind gusts may accompany shower/storm activity.
Tonight otherwise will be mostly fair, gusty, and chilly. Lows will dip to near or a bit below freezing in the far northwestern viewing area. My forecast low for Lubbock is 39°.
Winds will remain gusty as a cold front, which originated over the Pacific, passes through the area. As I’ve mentioned many times over the years, these so-called Pacific cold fronts tend to bring wind but very little if any precipitation.
After a chilly start, tomorrow will be much cooler with highs in the 60s. I expect a mostly sunny sky and a breezy wind.
Colder under a fair sky with light winds tomorrow (Tuesday) night. My forecast low for Lubbock is 34°.
Veterans' Day, Wednesday, sunny and breezy with seasonable temperatures. Highs will range from the mid-60s to the low 70s.
Lubbock Climatology
80°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, 13 degrees above the average high for the date. The November 8 record high is 88° (set in 2005).
58° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s November 9 average low is 39° and the high 67°. The record low is 21° (set in 1943) and the record high 90° (set in 2006).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:48 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:15 AM CST.
The Lubbock airport reported a trace of light rain yesterday, bringing the precipitation total for the month to a trace.
Total precipitation for Lubbock (airport) for the year so far is 11.39″, which is 6.40″ below the average to date. Last year the to-date total was 23.26″.
