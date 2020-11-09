BIG cool down for the region

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another day of 70s and 80s for the South Plains, as Lubbock peaked at 81 degrees this afternoon. There were a few communities even warmer for the maximum high temp today.
There is a change coming tonight and for the rest of the week. A fair strong cold front will roll through the region overnight and result in much cooler temperatures through Wednesday.
Additional surges of cool air will keep the region in the 60s for most of the week with a possible one day warming trend Wednesday.
Along with cooler afternoons the overnight lows will be colder, especially the next three days.
With the exception of late this week the cold fronts will likely be dry ones keeping rain chances at a minimum. There is a slim chance of some showers on Friday but otherwise dry and cool.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.