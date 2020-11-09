Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Suspect identified in grocery store shooting, Lubbock COVID cases continue increase, Biden to announce coronavirus task force

NewsStream - Daybreak Today, Nov. 9
By Michael Cantu | November 9, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 8:03 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a man is dead after being shot outside the Market Street at 19th Street and Quaker Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday.

A large fire destroyed the Economy Mills building at 15th Street and Avenue A on Saturday night.

Lubbock County reported 335 new cases of COVID-19 and 142 recoveries.

Tropical Storm Eta has made landfall in the Florida keys.

President-Elect Joe Biden will be briefed by his coronavirus task force today.

