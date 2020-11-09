Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a man is dead after being shot outside the Market Street at 19th Street and Quaker Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday.
- Police say the suspect, Robert Baker, shot at the United Express gas station and drove to Covenant Medical Center, where an off-duty officer arrested him.
A large fire destroyed the Economy Mills building at 15th Street and Avenue A on Saturday night.
- It took crews from two first stations to put out the flames.
- There is no word on how the fire started.
Lubbock County reported 335 new cases of COVID-19 and 142 recoveries.
- There are now 4,337 active cases.
- There are 262 COVID patients who are hospitalized and the Lubbock regional trauma service area is at 21%.
Tropical Storm Eta has made landfall in the Florida keys.
- The storm is bringing high winds and could drop two-to-four feet of water in some areas.
- Eta was previously a hurricane that hit Central America last week.
President-Elect Joe Biden will be briefed by his coronavirus task force today.
- The group will be led by former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler.
- Biden is expected to discuss his COVID plan later today.
