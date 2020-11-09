End Zone Playoff Pairings for our area teams

End Zone Playoff Pairings for our area teams
By Pete Christy | November 9, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 6:08 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the high school football playoffs starting for Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, here are the playoff pairings. The End Zone will have coverage Thursday and Friday at 10.

39 area schools are in the postseason.

Class 4A Division II

Levelland at Sweetwater 7pm Friday at Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater.

Pecos at Estacado 7pm Thursday at Plains Capital Park.

Seminole vs. Midland Greenwood 7pm Friday in Midland King Memorial Stadium

Class 3A Division I

River Road at Shallowater 7pm Thursday in Shallowater

Slaton vs. Bushland 7pm Thursday at Pirate Stadium at Lubbock Cooper

Lamesa vs. Dalhart 7pm Friday in Wolfforth

Denver City vs. Littlefield 7pm Friday at Pirate Stadium at Lubbock Cooper

Class 3A Division II

Abernathy vs. Childress 7pm Friday at Floydada

Roosevelt vs. Spearman 7pm Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Amarillo

Idalou vs. Friona 7pm Friday in Plainview

Class 2A Division I

Hale Center vs. Panhandle 7pm Friday in Tulia

Post vs. West Texas 7pm Thursday in Floydada

Sundown vs. Farwell 7:30pm Thursday in Levelland

Olton vs. New Deal 4pm Thursday in Levelland

Class 2A Division II

Ropesville vs McCamey 7pm Friday in Big Spring

Smyer vs. Seagraves 7pm Friday at Post

Bovina vs. Plains 7pm Friday at Shallowater

Sudan vs. Wink 7pm Thursday at Denver City

Lockney at Archer City 7pm Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Archer City

Ralls vs. Seymour 7pm Thursday in Childress

Class 1A Division I

Happy vs. Petersburg 7pm Friday at Kress

O’Donnell vs. Knox City 7:30pm Friday at Jayton

Borden County vs. Crowell 7pm Friday at Trent

SpringLake-Earth vs. White Deer 6:30pm Thursday at Happy

Ira vs. Westbrook 7:30pm Friday at Colorado City

Hermleigh vs. Sterling City 7:30pm Thursday at Robert Lee

Class 1A Division II

Anton vs. Sands 7pm Friday at Whiteface

Klondike vs. Amherst 7pm Friday at Slaton

Jayton vs. Chillicothe 7:3opm Thursday in Knox City

Motley County vs. Benjamin 7:30pm Friday in Guthrie

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.