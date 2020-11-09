End Zone Playoff Pairings for our area teams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the high school football playoffs starting for Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, here are the playoff pairings. The End Zone will have coverage Thursday and Friday at 10.
39 area schools are in the postseason.
Class 4A Division II
Levelland at Sweetwater 7pm Friday at Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater.
Pecos at Estacado 7pm Thursday at Plains Capital Park.
Seminole vs. Midland Greenwood 7pm Friday in Midland King Memorial Stadium
Class 3A Division I
River Road at Shallowater 7pm Thursday in Shallowater
Slaton vs. Bushland 7pm Thursday at Pirate Stadium at Lubbock Cooper
Lamesa vs. Dalhart 7pm Friday in Wolfforth
Denver City vs. Littlefield 7pm Friday at Pirate Stadium at Lubbock Cooper
Class 3A Division II
Abernathy vs. Childress 7pm Friday at Floydada
Roosevelt vs. Spearman 7pm Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Amarillo
Idalou vs. Friona 7pm Friday in Plainview
Class 2A Division I
Hale Center vs. Panhandle 7pm Friday in Tulia
Post vs. West Texas 7pm Thursday in Floydada
Sundown vs. Farwell 7:30pm Thursday in Levelland
Olton vs. New Deal 4pm Thursday in Levelland
Class 2A Division II
Ropesville vs McCamey 7pm Friday in Big Spring
Smyer vs. Seagraves 7pm Friday at Post
Bovina vs. Plains 7pm Friday at Shallowater
Sudan vs. Wink 7pm Thursday at Denver City
Lockney at Archer City 7pm Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Archer City
Ralls vs. Seymour 7pm Thursday in Childress
Class 1A Division I
Happy vs. Petersburg 7pm Friday at Kress
O’Donnell vs. Knox City 7:30pm Friday at Jayton
Borden County vs. Crowell 7pm Friday at Trent
SpringLake-Earth vs. White Deer 6:30pm Thursday at Happy
Ira vs. Westbrook 7:30pm Friday at Colorado City
Hermleigh vs. Sterling City 7:30pm Thursday at Robert Lee
Class 1A Division II
Anton vs. Sands 7pm Friday at Whiteface
Klondike vs. Amherst 7pm Friday at Slaton
Jayton vs. Chillicothe 7:3opm Thursday in Knox City
Motley County vs. Benjamin 7:30pm Friday in Guthrie
