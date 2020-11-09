Flatland Dance Theater presents Hometown Nov.13-20

Flatlands Dance Theatre is Lubbock’s professional dance company established in 2010. FDT produces and promotes innovative and diverse dance and provides community engagement initiatives to the West Texas region through a collective of working artists. FDT seeks to enrich the West Texas cultural community by producing innovative and diverse dance works performed by professional artists. In establishing Flatlands Dance Theatre, we are particularly enthusiastic about the opportunities we have to engage with other individuals in the community who share our commitment to furthering the visibility of professional dance in Lubbock and West Texas.