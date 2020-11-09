Flatland Dance Theater presents Hometown Nov.13-20

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Flatlands Dance Theatre’s 11th season premiere of Hometown invites audiences to experience through the arts what makes our Lubbock community and our South Plains region so special.
From the beautiful big skies to expansive canyons and cotton fields, friendly people, and rich cultural traditions and history, we believe our hometown is worthy of celebration.
Join for a thematic online streaming show featuring collaborative works that merge choreography with some of the region’s most dynamic, impactful music, art, poetry, theatre, and film!
FDT has teamed with videographers to create dance films located in some of Lubbock’s most compelling and beautiful sites. See the hometown from a new perspective in FDT’s newest production, Hometown.
Tickets available for purchase via the FDT website, www.flatlandsdance.org
*Once you purchase a ticket, you will have access to view Hometown at your convenience anytime during the week of November 13th-20th.
This production is made possible in part by the generous support of the Community Foundation of West Texas, the CH Foundation, and through a grant from the City of Lubbock, as recommended by Civic Lubbock, Inc.
Flatlands Dance Theatre is Lubbock’s professional dance company established in 2010. FDT produces and promotes innovative and diverse dance and provides community engagement initiatives to the West Texas region through a collective of working artists. FDT seeks to enrich the West Texas cultural community by producing innovative and diverse dance works performed by professional artists. In establishing Flatlands Dance Theatre, we are particularly enthusiastic about the opportunities we have to engage with other individuals in the community who share our commitment to furthering the visibility of professional dance in Lubbock and West Texas.
