Florida man becomes first person with Down syndrome to finish Ironman triathlon
By WJHG Staff | November 9, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 7:14 PM

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG)- Chris Nikic earned himself a Guinness World Record by becoming the first person with Down syndrome to finish the Ironman triathlon.

The competition consists of a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile marathon run. Nikic finished in 16 hours, 46 minutes and nine seconds during Ironman Florida on Saturday.

“To Chris, this race was more than just a finish line and celebration of victory,” Nick Nikic said. "Ironman has served as his platform to become one step closer to his goal of living a life of inclusion, normalcy and leadership. It’s about being an example to other kids and families that face similar barriers, proving no dream or goal is too high.

Nikic reflected on the milestone on Instagram saying, “Goal set and achieved. Time to set a new and BIGGER Goal for 2021.”

IRONMAN. Goal set and achieved. Time to set a new and BIGGER Goal for 2021. Whatever it is the strategy is the same. 1% Better every day. YES, I did the work but I had angels helping me. God surrounded me with Angels. Best part of all. New family and friends. All about awareness and inclusion. Awareness for Down Syndrome and Special Olympics. Inclusion for all of us with all of you. I’m sorry for not responding personally to all your messages. It’s amazing but overwhelming because I got 33K new followers and messages since yesterday. I will try and catch up. If you want to support my mission for Down Syndrome and Special Olympics go to my website www.ChrisNikic.com because 100% of the donations go to my charities. I achieved my goal and now I want to help others like me. Thank you to @ironmantri and @im_foundation for making it possible. Thank you @specialolympics @specialolympicsfl for starting the triathlon program. Thank you @rodsracing for giving a home to babies like me. I will be thanking so many more people over the coming days. But I must start with the 3 Angels who trained with me and did the race with me. Dan, Jenn and Carlos. #inclusion

