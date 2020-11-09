Foundation says 2020 gun sales breaking records, local gun shop owner responds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Shooting Sports Foundation is reporting gun sales in 2020 are breaking records of firearms sold in the United States and now a Lubbock gun shop and range owner says 2020 is the perfect time for customers to do so.
“Throughout the year, we are actually up about 75 percent in our gun sales than we were last year at this point,” explained Thomas Larson, the owner of Lone Star Shooting Sports in Lubbock.
Laron has owned the shop and gun range for nearly three years and says he believes many factors are contributing to this rise in sales- including the pandemic, which started nearly at the beginning of the year. Larson says the public across the country was uncertain what the pandemic would bring. Then, he says, rioting brought more customers in to have armed homes. He says a third of his shoppers this year have been first-time buyers, adding most recently, the election has brought customers by his shop.
“I don’t want to be like chicken little and say the sky is falling, but we are absolutely going to be seeing legislation that we have not seen before in the past,” Larson said.
President-elect Joe Biden is known for wanting to tighten gun rights such as banning assault style rifles and high capacity magazines.
“I think what the numbers tell us is are that people are preparing for the future.”
FBI background check data shows nearly 3.2 million Americans went through a background check in October in 2020 versus the 2.3 million Americans in 2019. In fact, every month this year has more background checks requests than last year.
But even though gun sales are up and new gun shipments come in everyday, Larson says inventory sent by manufacturers has been low due to pandemic delays. But even through that, Larson says he’s able to quickly sell what they have.
“Last weekend was our number two weekend of selling guns for the entire year.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.