KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bonnie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bonnie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bonnie is a 1-year-old female pit mix who has been at the shelter for about one week now.
She has a shy personality. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Bonnie’s adoption fees for Monday, Nov. 9, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
