Former LISD educator and coach Matt Embry has passed away

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Independent School District has reported that Matt Embry, who just recently left the district after serving as an educator and the Lubbock High School boys basketball coach, has passed away in San Antonio.
Embry came to Lubbock High in 2016 after coaching in Pampa ISD. LISD says Coach Embry was deeply respected and loved by his colleagues, students, athletes, and families he served.
Embry was flown to San Antonio recently after complications from kidney and liver failure, and testing positive for COVID-19. It is unconfirmed at this time if they are related. A statement from LISD says Embry passed away after battling a lengthy illness.
Lubbock ISD counselors have been made available to give support and comfort to all Lubbock ISD staff and students who are affected by this situation.
