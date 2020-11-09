Police report provides details after Texas Tech player arrested for evading in a vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A report from Lubbock Police is providing new details on a Texas Tech football player arrested for evading in a motor vehicle.
Brandon Jamal Bouyer-Randle, 23, was arrested on November 8, according to LPD. Original reports from LPD indicated Bouyer-Randle had been arrested for evading in a watercraft.
According to the latest report, around 2:45 a.m., Police say officers were called to the Ihop on South Loop 289 in reference to a subject in possession of a weapon threatening to shoot subjects from a car outside.
Police arriving saw a black Cadillac in the parking lot of Ihop and Jason’s Deli and stopped it in a parking spot.
The officer stated given the possible involvement of a gun, he drew his duty pistol and took cover behind a nearby car, watching the driver.
After ignoring several calls to roll the window down, the Cadillac began moving in reverse, before being contained with the front push bar of an LPD vehicle.
Bouyer-Randle was placed under arrest for evading in a motor vehicle and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he has since been released.
