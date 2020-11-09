Terry and Jo Harvey Allen will talk art and family in virtual residency with Texas Tech this week

Austin-based musician and eldest son of the talented couple, Bukka Allen recorded an album with Lloyd Maines at only 17 years old. He attended the Berklee School of Music before returning to Texas, performing for some time as lead guitarist with Joe Ely. His brother Bale Creek Allen attended the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, graduating with a four year degree in just two years after faculty voted unanimously to award him his degree. Like his mother, Bale Creek’s work crosses mediums and subjects across a broad spectrum of art.