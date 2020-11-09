Terry and Jo Harvey Allen will talk art and family in virtual residency with Texas Tech this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A family of internationally acclaimed artists and musicians will be sharing their knowledge and experiences this week as Terry and Jo Harvey Allen and their children lead five sessions in virtual residency with Texas Tech University.
Each session, from November 9 to November 13, will feature a 45 minute pre-recorded video discussion and presentation by the Allens, followed by a 30 minute live-stream Q&A. The Allens will be joined by their sons, musician Bukka Allen and Bale Creek Allen, visual artist and operator of the BCA Gallery in Austin.
The sessions will discuss art in the family, as individuals and collaborators; with each member of the family taking an evening to share their art and experiences.
Those who wish to register for the events can follow this link.
Many who follow Hub City music history know of West Texas Walk of Fame singer/songwriter Terry Allen, as well as playwright, poet and actress Jo Harvey Allen, his wife.
An attendee of Monterey High School, Terry Allen is the singer, pianist and songwriter behind the 1979 album Lubbock (On Everything), produced with famous West Texas musicians Don Caldwell and Lloyd Maines. His 1975 record, Juarez, is considered one of the greatest concept albums of all time.
Terry has received multiple awards for his music and virtual art, including Guggenheim and National Endowment for the Art Fellowships, and features in Houston and Dallas Museums of Fine Art, The Museum of Contemporary Art, the San Diego Museum of Contemporary Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Another member of the West Texas Walk of Fame: Lubbock-native Jo Harvey, as well as being a world renowned poet, playwright and actress, is a pioneer of women in radio with many critically-acclaimed one-woman shows. An artist of every kind, she co-wrote with Terry and starred in the opera, Pioneer, as well as co-writing and performing, Chippy... Diaries of a West Texas Hooker, with music from Terry and fellow West Texas legend, Joe Ely.
Jo Harvey is the recipient of Art Matters and NEA fellowships, with her work exhibited in places such as the National Museum of Peru, the Humboldt Museum in Havana, Cuba and the Catharine Clark Gallery in San Francisco.
Austin-based musician and eldest son of the talented couple, Bukka Allen recorded an album with Lloyd Maines at only 17 years old. He attended the Berklee School of Music before returning to Texas, performing for some time as lead guitarist with Joe Ely. His brother Bale Creek Allen attended the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, graduating with a four year degree in just two years after faculty voted unanimously to award him his degree. Like his mother, Bale Creek’s work crosses mediums and subjects across a broad spectrum of art.
More information on the Allens' five sessions with Texas Tech can be found on their website, here.
