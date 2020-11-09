Texas Tech men’s basketball team start the season ranked 14

This season, expectations are high again for the team that returned seven players and welcomed seven new players. Junior guard, Kyler Edwards and sophomore forward Terrence Shannon Jr. lead a squad with highly touted freshman guard, Nimari Burnett and big-time transfers in Mac McClung from Georgetown and Marcus Santos-Silva from VCU to name a few. During the offseason McClung and Wichita State transfer, Jamarius Burton received waivers from the NCAA to be immediately eligible for this season. Burton however, has not decided if he will in fact play this season, or redshirt.