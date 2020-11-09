Texas Tech men’s basketball team start the season ranked 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the release of the AP top twenty-five men’s basketball ranking, the Texas Tech Red Raiders were ranked number 14 in the country.
Last season, the Red Raiders started the season ranked one spot above at 13. In the shortened season, Chris Beard’s team finished the year with a (18-13, 9-9) record.
This season, expectations are high again for the team that returned seven players and welcomed seven new players. Junior guard, Kyler Edwards and sophomore forward Terrence Shannon Jr. lead a squad with highly touted freshman guard, Nimari Burnett and big-time transfers in Mac McClung from Georgetown and Marcus Santos-Silva from VCU to name a few. During the offseason McClung and Wichita State transfer, Jamarius Burton received waivers from the NCAA to be immediately eligible for this season. Burton however, has not decided if he will in fact play this season, or redshirt.
The Red Raiders tip-off the season November 25th, in the United Supermarkets Arena against Northwestern State.
