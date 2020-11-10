Cold start for Veterans Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A chilly night ahead for the South Plains as colder air with a frontal boundary settles into the region.
Lows will dip to the upper 20s and low 30s in Lubbock county and to our north and northwest.
However, sunshine and a southwest wind of 10-230 mph will allow us to warm to 65 to 69 degrees in the city. The remainder of the region will also warm to the 60s and maybe some 70s down south.
The afternoon temperatures will be warmer on Thursday with some 70s possible in Lubbock.
Late Thursday clouds will return and a chance of rain will be possible throughout the day on Friday. Showers and some thunderstorms will be possible with a frontal boundary, some moisture and weak upper support.
Rain may impact some of those Friday night football games.
Rain and clouds will move east out of the area early Saturday allowing for some nice weather for the Tech game and other outdoor activities that day.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.