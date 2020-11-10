Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

1 injured in overnight shooting, COVID cases still increasing, Affordable Care Act heads to Supreme Court

By Michael Cantu | November 10, 2020 at 6:13 AM CST - Updated November 10 at 8:44 AM

On Daybreak Today, one person is recovering after a shooting in Central Lubbock.

Lubbock County reported another 514 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths.

President-elect Joe Biden is urging all U.S. citizens to wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments over the Affordable Care Act today.

