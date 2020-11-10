Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one person is recovering after a shooting in Central Lubbock.
- Police say a victim flagged an officer down just after 10:30 p.m. at a Whataburger near 19th Street and Avenue Q.
- The victim is said to have moderate injuries.
- Read more here: LPD patrol officer flagged down for shooting victim with moderate injuries
Lubbock County reported another 514 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths.
- There are more than 4,600 active cases.
- The Lubbock regional hospitalization rate is now 22.13%.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 514 new cases, five additional deaths, hospitalization is 22.13% on Monday
President-elect Joe Biden is urging all U.S. citizens to wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
- Biden said the pandemic is his top priority as the U.S. tops 10 million cases.
- He warned against becoming complacent, despite positive news about a possible vaccine.
- Read more here: Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments over the Affordable Care Act today.
- There are 18 Republican states that say the individual mandate is unconstitutional and want the whole law struck down.
- A decision is not expected until next summer.
- Read more here: Biden defends health care law as high court mulls its fate
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.