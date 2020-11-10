KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Romeo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Romeo, KCBD’s Pet of the Way with Lubbock Animal Services. Romeo is a 4-year-old pit mix who has been at the shelter for about 4.5 weeks.
Staff says he is an older dog, but still has lots of life left. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Romeo’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Nov. 10, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
