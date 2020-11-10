Legacy Play Village provides updates regarding new project

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Today, the Legacy Play Village Next Generation Steering Committee, formed in 2018 to explore, design, and manage a project to rebuild the Legacy Play Village, officially announced updates to their project plan for the beloved community playground.
Due to the challenges experienced by the entire community and throughout the country, the decision has been made to delay the construction portion of the project by one full year.
The build will commence on September 20, 2021, and the new and improved playground will be completed on October 3, 2021.
This delay allows the steering committee to ensure that the funds and materials needed are in place and also provides much-needed time to plan for any extraordinary volunteer health and safety concerns during the build itself. Meanwhile, the steering committee has been working with local first responder organizations to redesign the 2- to 5-year-old area with a first-responder theme.
The area will now include firehouses, police cars, a firetruck, an ambulance, and many more themed amenities that allow us to honor local first responders and inspire our child guests to imagine themselves as the heroes they absolutely can be.
More information on this redesigned section of the playground will be made public soon.
To share their excitement about the upcoming 10 months of planning and progress, the steering committee also recently announced the launch of their new website, designed to keep the community informed about project updates and to provide ways for the community to engage with and support the Legacy Play Village rebuild.
You can learn about the project timeline, see bios for the board and steering committee members, purchase an engraved picket or brick to be installed at the playground, sponsor a piece of playground equipment, or even secure your right to name a section of the new Legacy Play Village!
Visit www.legacyplayvillage.com today to learn more about this exciting community project.
