Lubbock teen continues journey to walk again after pool accident

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the world continues to grip a new normal, so does the family of 17-year-old Brooklyn Boyer, a Lubbock Christian High School student.
A swimming pool accident in June left her paralyzed. Since then she has fought hard with the hopes that one day she will walk again.
“In ICU, I could barely raise my shoulders," Brooklyn Boyer, said. "Now I can raise my arms.”
She is now back home in Lubbock, working to regain her mobility.
“We do believe she will walk again and God’s not done working," Tonia Boyer, Brooklyn’s mother said.
The majority of her care started out of state, with Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado. It was a hard adjustment for the Boyer family.
Because pandemic rules, only one member was allowed to be with her per 24-hour period. But since September, she has been in rehab at Moody NeuroRehabilitation Institute in Lubbock.
“Even when she left Craig, she could barely push the manual chair a little bit," Tonia Boyer, said. "And she has been pushing it all up and down the hall at Moody.”
While away, there were also modifications needed at home.
She needed a wider bathroom to fit her wheelchair, wider doors in her room, new flooring to replace the carpet. An anonymous donor even had an outdoor patio built for her.
“I got home and my old room wasn’t there," Brooklyn Boyer, said. "My bathroom wasn’t there.”
With as much faith as the Boyers have, they also realized there was more to the coincidences and the kind acts. So they wrote down what they called “God things.”
“After about three or four coincidences, people start going, ‘it’s a little more than coincidence,’" David Boyer, Brooklyn’s dad, said. "Then after about four or five pages it’s really easy to see how much God is there.”
She now uses the “God things" as strength. And with that strength she tries for her next set of goals.
“Just because it gives me more independence," Brooklyn Boyers, said. "But it also gives them some more free time.”
