Much cooler today, colder tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our stretch of warm weather is about to be punctuated by more seasonable temperatures and, by week’s end, a chance of precipitation. Read on for the details.
A cold front moved through the South Plains last night. It generated a few light rain showers over the eastern viewing area. The only report of measurable rain (in the viewing area) was 1/100 of an inch from the Texas Tech Mesonet weather station near Snyder.
In the wake of the cold front there’s a chill in the air this morning with lows mostly in the 40s. Though there are some 30s in the northwestern viewing area and some 50s in the eastern viewing area.
Mostly sunny and much cooler this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50s in the far northwestern viewing area to the upper 60s in the far southeast. Winds this morning will range from 10 to 20 mph, then drop to less than 15 mph this afternoon.
Clear and cold with a light wind tonight. Low’s Wednesday morning will range from the upper 20s northwest to the upper 30s southeast.
After a cold start, Veterans' Day (tomorrow) will be rather mild. It will be sunny with a slight breeze. Temperatures will peak from the upper 60s to low 70s.
Clouds will begin to increase Thursday, ahead of our next PPP (Potential Precipitation Producer). The currently anticipated arrival time will allow temperatures to climb into the 70s and winds to remain generally light.
Spotty rain showers and a few thunderstorms are expected in West Texas Friday. Data this morning is a little more encouraging for rain. The best chance for measurable precipitation will be over the eastern viewing area with the lowest chance west.
It will be chilly Friday, but expected temperatures indicate precipitation will be all liquid.
