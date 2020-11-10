LPD responds to barricaded subject after shots fired call

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police officers were called to the scene of a barricaded subject in central Lubbock after responding to a shots fired call.
PD responded to a shots fired call Tuesday afternoon in the area of Avenue D and 56th Street. Police say a subject ran into a home and barricaded himself.
Police and SWAT were on scene for a brief time but have since left the area. Officers say one person was shot at, but no injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
