LPD responds to barricaded subject after shots fired call
By KCBD Staff | November 10, 2020 at 4:41 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 4:59 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police officers were called to the scene of a barricaded subject in central Lubbock after responding to a shots fired call.

PD responded to a shots fired call Tuesday afternoon in the area of Avenue D and 56th Street. Police say a subject ran into a home and barricaded himself.

Police and SWAT were on scene for a brief time but have since left the area. Officers say one person was shot at, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

