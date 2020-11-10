Rare spotlight on LPD Chief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - November 15th, 2019. One year ago this week, Floyd Mitchell was sworn in as Lubbock’s 23rd police chief.
It was a major change in leadership for the city that would be followed by a year like we’ve never seen before.
In his first year as chief, Lubbock experienced the death of two first responders, a world-wide pandemic and a nation-wide call for police reform, all amidst a polarizing presidential campaign. “This year, I would say has been like no other year that I have experienced in my 30 years of policing, so a lot has happened in a very short 12 months,” said Mitchell.
2020 has been for him, like all of us – a year of trials he didn’t see coming.
The first topic was the alarming increase in violent crime, specifically, Lubbock homicide, “Looking at past years, you know, this year, compared to the previous three years, we’re probably sitting around 68% above where we normally sit.”
A disturbing number for a new chief, especially when compared to years not under his watch. In fact, homicide cases in his first year were up more than 50% over 2018 and ’19.
“Well, being an old homicide commander in my previous role, I always like to take a look at what types of homicides are occurring,” added Mitchell.
According to a New York Times article, Lubbock now shares the national spotlight with cities like Los Angeles, Kansas City and Indianapolis, all setting records "for the number of killings in a single year.
So, the KCBD Investigates team asked, “Do people at home need to be concerned?”
“I would say your chances are very low," Mitchell said. "Is Miss Johnson coming from her house, going to the car, getting shot and killed in her driveway? No.”
And the numbers suggest that’s true.
Even though 23 of the 29 homicide suspects in Lubbock are charged with murder, a breakdown of the numbers gives us more perspective.
- Eight were disputes, either between acquaintances or strangers
- Seven were related to domestic violence, meaning the victim had a relationship with the suspect; either by blood, marriage, common-law relationship, or a domestic setting
- One was self-defense
- Two were officer involved shootings
- Two were arson
- Eight were related to drug deals
- One remains under investigation
“Overwhelmingly, there is some type of connection; meaning, that person knew the other person,” Mitchell says.
Lubbock’s latest homicide, however, appears to be the exception to that, when early Saturday morning, a 34-year old man shot and killed a total stranger in the parking lot of a central Lubbock grocery store.
Still, Mitchell says random acts of violence like this are rare in Lubbock.
“It’s not to say that it can’t happen, but when you analyze what’s going on; one, it’s those relationships, and two, it’s a lifestyle that they’re leading.”
So, while dealing with record crime and reflecting on an unprecedented year, chief Mitchell says his focus remains on the future.
“There is a lot of fundamental change that is baked into the Lubbock police department in the next three to five years.”
The fundamental change includes neighborhood police stations, a new crime lab, and new headquarters, all of which is the framework for a new Lubbock model in policing, one Mitchell says he intends to stick around for.
“I have no plans beyond the Lubbock police department. My wife and I, we have enjoyed Lubbock over these 12 months, even through a shut-down. It’s been difficult to get out and explore some of the things, but we’re almost complete with building us a home, so, we’re going to make this our home for a while.”
Our Investigates team will continue this one-on-one interview Wednesday to get his perspective on what it means to be a Black chief in America today.
“I have seen a lot in policing over 30 years. Do we have a long way to go? Absolutely. And when we see those videos of poor policing...it doesn’t matter if you’re Black, white, Hispanic, male or female... when you see horrible policing, it affects everyone who wears a uniform.”
