City of Lubbock Abandoned Car Auction, November 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Approximately 188 Vehicles will be sold at Lubbock Wrecker Service located at 3209 Slaton Hwy. for the City of Lubbock Abandoned Car Auction.
Attendees must follow signs to the new location which is located east of the current lot.
ID’s will be required to register for the auction and registration will end at 10 a.m.
Gate opens at 9 a.m. and the auction begins at 10 a.m.
Vehicle information can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/2WfeYGW
Checks will not be accepted, no exceptions.
