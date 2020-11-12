Lubbock City Council hears plans for parks, bonds, road construction after swearing in

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Re-elected Lubbock City Council Members were sworn in on Thursday, including Mayor Dan Pope, before heading in to a planning session to discuss projects for 2021 through 2022,
After the swearing in, council members listened in on a lengthy work session from city staff, including Lubbock Fire Rescue and road construction.
They discussed on city-wide enhancements such as widening streets and a potential new fire station. There was also discussion about potential future bond elections for road projects.
The new parks and recreation director mentioned wanting to hire a consultant to help out with a new master plan.
Councilman Randy Christian says he’s excited to see what will come out of parks:
"I’m incredibly excited, especially when we had our report from our new parks and recreation director, of things we are going to do to put together a new master plan for our park system that will also allow us to go after some grant money from Texas Parks and Wildlife. We have not done that in a while and we’ve kind of dropped the ball on that.
Coming up at ten, we hear from Colby Van Gundy, the new director of parks and recreation, about how Lubbock residents can help influence upcoming changes to area parks.
