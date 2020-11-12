Mayor Pope responds to Lubbock County Medical Society warning to enforce COVID-19 restrictions

“I have spoken with the president of the Lubbock County Medical Society, Dr. Ashley Sturgeon, regarding the group’s letter and concerns. We had a very fruitful and understanding conversation regarding the challenges Lubbock faces in the community and on the medical front lines regarding COVID-19. The City of Lubbock supports our healthcare workers, and champions the tireless, often thankless, job they do every day; and the fully taxing position they’ve been in for eight months. Dr. Sturgeon and I remain committed to providing for the safety of the citizens during the pandemic, and beyond. We both agree everyone should practice COVID-19 guidelines. We can slow the spread. We can help our dedicated healthcare workers and overtaxed systems. By doing so, these frontline workers will be able to better serve all of the medical needs of our citizens. Slowing the spread is simple, wear a mask, maintain social distancing and avoid gathering in large groups. It is in our hands. Our actions today will show benefits in two weeks. Help our healthcare workers help us.”