Much colder, maybe wet weather ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Clouds have returned to the region as colder air and a chance of rain returns to the region tonight through tomorrow night. Light rain is likely by morning in the south and southeastern South Plains. That area of precipitation will move northeast into the region all day Friday and into the evening.
A few isolated showers and thundershowers could move across the eastern areas impacting some are football games Friday night.
Severe storms are not likely and rainfall amounts will be light for most activity over the next 36 hours.
This is a weak system but it will maintain chilly temps through Saturday morning.
At that point drier west to southwest winds will move into the area and push the moisture off to the east.
In fact, winds will increase pushing temperatures into the 60s and 70s by Saturday afternoon. That in turn will lead to increased fire danger for areas that remain dry.
After warming on Saturday another cold front and it’s back to around 60 degrees on Sunday.
