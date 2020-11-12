Orlando’s employee killed in Thursday afternoon shooting, suspect hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police confirm one woman has died and the suspect suffered life-threatening injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as police were called to two scenes across town from each other.
The first shooting happened at 12:13 p.m. at 69th and Indiana, at Orlando’s Italian Restaurant. One person, 19-year-old Haven Trevino, was shot and seriously injured at that location. Police say she was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Then police received a call at 12:24 p.m. about shots fired by a suicidal subject at 102 North Ave. P off Clovis Road. When police arrived, they discovered that the shots were fired at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 1st and Ave. O. It’s about a 10-minute drive from one location to the other.
Police say the suspect, 20-year-old Isaiah Mesa, was found at the second location with life-threatening injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The caller told police Mesa admitted to killing his girlfriend. The victim’s family tells us she had ended the relationship.
Mesa died from his injuries on Friday.
Lubbock County records indicate Mesa had previously been charged with armed robbery, organized crime, evidence tampering, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and drug possession back in 2018.
Orlando’s Restaurant posted the following statement Thursday evening:
A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the family of Haven Trevino. You can find that by following this link.
