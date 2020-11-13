Documents show suspect in murder of Haven Trevino had history of domestic violence

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New court documents show the man suspected of murdering a Lubbock woman on Thursday, before shooting himself, had a history of domestic violence.
Police say 20-year-old Isaiah Mesa fatally shot 19-year-old Haven Trevino in the Orlando’s parking lot at 6941 Indiana Ave, which is where Trevino worked.
After the shooting, investigators say Mesa drove to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 102 N Ave P. It was there he shot himself. He survived but remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Allegations in the documents included instances in which Mesa would physically abuse Trevino and their son, who is almost 2-years-old.
“She was changing her circumstances to have a better life for herself and for her son and she made some decisions that didn’t turn out the best way in the beginning of her son’s life,” said Haven’s cousin, Hannah Yunker.
“She’s the person that always had your back, very caring, loyal ‚and funny. She had the persona to her that made everyone want to be near her,” said Amiya Hernandez, Haven’s cousin.
A CPS affidavit shows Mesa, who lives in Dallas, had to be supervised while the child was in his care.
The first recorded instance was in May of 2020, when Mesa allegedly choked Trevino on Mother’s Day. According to the CPS affidavit, Mesa thought Trevino was dead and threw water on her to wake her up.
The next week, it was reported Mesa threw liquor on Trevino and pinned her against a wall so she could not call for help. After Trevino was able to get free, a neighbor held the child, while she gathered her things so she could get away from Mesa.
Trevino never did call the police, according to the affidavit.
She also told CPS Mesa would hit the child while she was away. According to the documents, she told CPS Mesa gave the child a black eye on many occasions.
The next month, CPS reported Mesa drove to where Trevino was staying and followed her as she drove to a store with the child. Mesa then got out of the car and punched the mirror of Trevino’s car, according to the affidavit.
Later on, in early-October, Mesa gave Trevino a black eye during a fight and poured bleach over her.
While the couple was fighting, Mesa’s mother slipped and fell on the bleach as she was holding the child. That caused chemical burns on the child.
In October, both Mesa and Trevino moved to Dallas; five days later, Trevino and the child moved back to Lubbock to live with her great aunt and uncle, according to the documents.
A few days later, Trevino told CPS her vehicle was vandalized. She suspected it was Mesa because she was ignoring his phone calls.
Police say, just more than a week later Mesa shot Trevino in the parking lot of her workplace.
Court documents also show Mesa had a criminal history. Among past charges were theft, evading arrest, aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying of a weapon and breaking juvenile probation; all instances in which charges were dropped.
However, he was charged, in August of 2019 with tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.
Lubbock PD confirmed Friday afternoon that Mesa died from his injuries. The child has been placed in the care of family. No funeral arrangements for Trevino have been announced.
'We think it’s unfair that her life was taken from her too soon," said Haven’s aunt, Kim Hernandez.
Women’s Protective Services communications manager, Steve Garcia, told KCBD they had 3,700 women and children utilize their services in 2019.
“You know, one of the things that a lot of people don’t know is we have a program for teenagers... for school age kids and it’s called ‘Expect Respect’ and it’s a whole curriculum designed to teach what is healthy versus what is abusive.”
If you’re in a domestic violence situation, you can get help locally from Women’s Protective Services at 1-806-747-6491 or call the National Hotline at 1-800-736-6491.
For those outside of the Lubbock region, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY).
