End Zone Player Profile: Arismendez Boys win title for Klondike Cougars

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a long 25 years since the Klondike Cougars won the 1A Division 2 6-man Region 1 District 4 title. Chris and his brother Michael Arismendez were on the team back in 1995, and now they can share that honor with their sons.
“They broke the curse. The 25-year curse, they broke,” Chris said.
Joshua Arismendez is a scat back and defensive back for the Cougars, while his cousin, Stephen Arismendez is a receiver and defensive back on this year’s team.
“My dad, my tío Chris were the last ones to be able to win a district title for Klondike and that’s been 25 years," Stephen said. "It’s just really, I feel really blessed that we were put in the same spot they were in to win it and go as far as they did.”
It was a special moment for the parents 25 years ago, but to watch their sons do it may have been even better.
Michael said, “It was special for us to do it then, but I can tell this year that the boys was a little special with them. So that being said, I guess it doesn’t hit you until you realize you did it and then what you accomplished as a team.”
Chris said, “I think it’s an honor just to have your kid win, experience what I went through here at Klondike.”
“It’s amazing. We were just so happy we finally done it," Joshua said. "And just being able to share it with them, it was just great.”
The parallels between the two years don’t stop there. During the 1995 run, Klondike was also undefeated when they won the district title and also did it on their home field in Cougar Stadium.
Joshua said, ”I was shocked. We haven’t done it in a while. It’s 25 years. It was just a great feeling to actually just hold the ball for once in a while."
“I talked," Michael said. "I went after the game and I talked to all the coaches, three coaches and I told them that we won district on that field that they won district on.”
Ending the 25 year drought remains one of the most important parts of the current team’s season.
Chris said, “To hear that final horn blow and you’re like man, it’s been 25 years, then coming out and getting that gold ball. That was pretty exciting.”
“It’s kind of like a puzzle," Stephen said. "They started it and we are in the exact same position they were in. Hopefully we can go further than them and actually bring home a state title. But we’ll do what we can.”
To bring the story full circle, Klondike kicks off their playoff run against Amherst this year, the team that brought that 95 team’s run to an end.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.