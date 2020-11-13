End Zone Playoff Scores & Highlights for Friday, Nov. 13

By Pete Christy | November 13, 2020 at 10:13 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 10:47 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school playoff football scores and highlights for Friday night.

Knox City 84, O’Donnell 60

Motley County 52, Benjamin 6

Smyer 40, Seagraves 21

Bovina 19, Plains 7

Archer City 67, Lockney 20

Happy 71, Petersburg 22

Westbrook 45, Ira 0

Anton 63, Sands 18

Klondike 66, Amherst 18

Sweetwater 69, Levelland 24

Midland Greenwood 50, Seminole 20

Dalhart 44, Lamesa 14

Childress 28, Abernathy 21

Spearman 63, Roosevelt 34

Idalou 62, Friona 35

Panhandle 55, Hale Center 7

McCamey 60, Ropes 20

Denver City 41, Littlefield 22

Borden County 2, Crowell 0 (forfeit)

Regular Season Games:

WF Rider 49, Plainview 0

Abilene 30, Frenship 15

Coronado 45, Amarillo 12

Palo Duro 27, Lubbock High 20

Trinity Christian 39, Sacred Heart 6

Lake Country 33, Lubbock Christian 24

Midland Trinity 2, All Saints 0 (forfeit)

Wichita Falls vs Lubbock-Cooper (postponed)

Kingdom Prep vs Lubbock Titans (Saturday)

