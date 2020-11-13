End Zone Playoff Scores & Highlights for Friday, Nov. 13

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school playoff football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Knox City 84, O’Donnell 60
Motley County 52, Benjamin 6
Smyer 40, Seagraves 21
Bovina 19, Plains 7
Archer City 67, Lockney 20
Happy 71, Petersburg 22
Westbrook 45, Ira 0
Anton 63, Sands 18
Klondike 66, Amherst 18
Sweetwater 69, Levelland 24
Midland Greenwood 50, Seminole 20
Dalhart 44, Lamesa 14
Childress 28, Abernathy 21
Spearman 63, Roosevelt 34
Idalou 62, Friona 35
Panhandle 55, Hale Center 7
McCamey 60, Ropes 20
Denver City 41, Littlefield 22
Borden County 2, Crowell 0 (forfeit)
Regular Season Games:
WF Rider 49, Plainview 0
Abilene 30, Frenship 15
Coronado 45, Amarillo 12
Palo Duro 27, Lubbock High 20
Trinity Christian 39, Sacred Heart 6
Lake Country 33, Lubbock Christian 24
Midland Trinity 2, All Saints 0 (forfeit)
Wichita Falls vs Lubbock-Cooper (postponed)
Kingdom Prep vs Lubbock Titans (Saturday)
