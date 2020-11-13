Family, friends remember Haven Trevino

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family and friends are remembering Haven Trevino as a caring, loyal mother, devoted to her young son Ezra, after her life was taken in a shooting on Thursday afternoon.
19-year-old Haven Trevino was shot and killed in front of her job site at Orlando’s on Indiana Avenue.
Police say the suspect, 20-year-old Isiah Mesa, then drove to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where he shot himself. He told people at the scene that he had just killed his girlfriend, although Trevino’s family says Haven had ended the relationship. Mesa died from his injuries on Friday.
Haven’s family is devastated.
“She’s the person that always had your back, very caring, loyal, and funny. She had the persona to her that made everyone want to be near her.”
Amiya remembers growing up with her cousin, who she thought of as her best friend.
“We did everything together. We’d go to school together, go to church together, have holidays together.”
She wants Haven to be remembered as a loyal mother, attentive to her young son, Ezra.
“She was taking all of the routes and everything she needed to do to give herself a better life and her son a better life,” said another cousin, Hannah Yunker.
“As soon as her son Ezra was born, that was her life,” Yunker said.
The family wants to remind everyone of the realities of domestic violence.
“We feel like this is unfair because she has been taken away from us too soon,” said Haven’s aunt, Kim Rodriguez.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral expenses:
GOFUNDME: Sending Haven to heaven
