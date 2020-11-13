1 injured after shooting between motorcycle gangs at 50th St. Caboose

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police responded to a call to 50th St. Caboose from multiple reporting parties in reference to shots fired around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.
Officers arrived and learned that this was a fight between motorcycle gangs.
It was determined a dispute between the Bandidos and Kinfolk developed inside the bar area.
The argument escalated and several people from both gangs pulled guns.
Shots were exchanged inside the bar before all subjects fled the scene.
As officers were processing the scene and interviewing witnesses, the victim arrived at Covenant by private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
