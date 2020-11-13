KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Emmy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Emmy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Emmy is a 9-month-old female lab mix who has been with the shelter for nearly two weeks.
She is sociable and has lots of puppy energy left in her. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Emmy’s adoption fees for Friday, Nov. 13, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sissy
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.