LPD participates in ‘Click It or Ticket,’ encourages seat belt use

Beginning Nov. 16 through Nov. 29, LPD will participate in enforcement actions related to seat belt and child car seat use. Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured in the front or back seat or face fines and fees up to $200. Children younger than 8 years must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If a child isn’t secured, the driver faces fines of up to $250. LPD Officers will patrol specifically looking for violations of these laws during the “Click It or Ticket” activation.