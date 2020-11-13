175 Lubbock area foster kids in need of forever homes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly 22 area foster children were adopted by their forever families at an adoption ceremony at Lubbock Impact on Friday, as the country honors National Adoption Awareness month.
CPS Supervisor Leia Brooker said there are lots of Lubbock children who need to be adopted.
“Currently here in Lubbock we have 1,700 kids in the foster care system and we have 175 in our adoption care unit that are in need of forever homes," Brooker said.
Texas Family Initiative reports that over 95% of Lubbock foster children are placed in homes outside Lubbock County.
“Not will they be adopted and have a permanent home, but they can stay in the area that they were adopted from," Brooker said.
A forever family is more than stability, Brooke said, it grants the ability to have life-long relationships with those who love you.
“Having a family to go see on the holidays. Having someone to, later in life, to celebrate their graduation. The birth of their children. Very important for them to have a family that they’re involved with, so it’s very important, the families adopting today are very important to us," Brooke said.
Angelica Gonzalez-Rodriguez has spent the last three years working through procedures to adopt her younger sister. Today, she was finally able to legally stay with her sister.
“It’s a very long and frustrating process, but when you truly love someone you will do anything for them," Gonzalez-Rodriguez said.
