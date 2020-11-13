Stolen vehicle police chase leaves Lubbock officer and suspect injured Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating two crashes resulting from a pursuit that began shortly before 5:30 a.m. today.
Lubbock Police Officers originally responded to a call regarding a stolen vehicle. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
The vehicle did not stop and a high-speed pursuit involving LPD and DPS ensued on Loop 289 and continued traveling east outside the city.
One officer lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of FM 1729 and East CR 6700, resulting in a single-vehicle crash.
The stolen vehicle continued eastbound on East CR 6700 and collided into a ditch where the road ended and met with CR 3100.
The officer was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. The driver of the stolen vehicle, 29-year-old Miranda Moreno, was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.
The Major Crash investigation into both crashes is ongoing.
