Rain Friday night, fire danger Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -As we move into the weekend it will be much warmer tomorrow and then a drop in temps on Sunday.
A strong storm will create some showers on those football games this evening and keep temps chilly through the night. Rainfall will be light and only slim chance of thundershowers and more than a tenth of an inch of rain.
Early Saturday strong winds will develop and by noon winds will be from the west at 20-30 mph and possible stronger gusts.
As skies clear and the winds increase so will temperatures. With the drier air that means fire danger will be high for some of the South Plains through the afternoon.
As the winds diminish tomorrow night so will the temperatures over the area.
By Sunday morning low temps will be back in the 20s and 30s for all of the region under fair skies and with lite winds.
Sunday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.